JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target to GBX 128

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 132 ($1.74) to GBX 128 ($1.68) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MARS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marston’s to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 112.09 ($1.47).

Get Marston's alerts:

MARS stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.61. The firm has a market cap of $686.78 million and a PE ratio of -37.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Marston’s’s payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.