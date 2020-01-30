JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $163.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.08.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $172.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $182.06.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. Analysts expect that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nice in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Nice by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

