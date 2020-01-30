Just Eat (LON:JE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 1,018 ($13.39) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 785 ($10.33).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 903 ($11.88) to GBX 901 ($11.85) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 784.65 ($10.32).

JE opened at GBX 873.80 ($11.49) on Monday. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 745.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 150.66.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

