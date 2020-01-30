JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get JUST EAT PLC/ADR alerts:

JUST EAT PLC/ADR stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.16.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.