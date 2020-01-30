Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLDO opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

