Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

MCBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $17.21 on Monday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

