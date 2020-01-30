Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,136 shares of company stock worth $40,487,063. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

