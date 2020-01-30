Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

