Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

