Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given “Sell” Rating at Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KWS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,496.83 ($19.69).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 1,304 ($17.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,470.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,405.92. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.