Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kimco Realty by 604.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.