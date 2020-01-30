Kinerjapay (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Trading 103.9% Higher

Kinerjapay Corp (OTCMKTS:KPAY)’s share price traded up 103.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 21,799,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 5,767,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Kinerjapay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPAY)

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company's platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. KinerjaPay Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Medan, Indonesia.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinerjapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinerjapay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.