Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.