Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $146.80

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$146.80 and last traded at C$146.99, with a volume of 841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$149.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$172.00 price target on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$153.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.92. The stock has a market cap of $459.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.72.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

