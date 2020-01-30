Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

LAZ opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 333.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 351,043 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 130,131 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 82.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

