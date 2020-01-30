Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $16,150. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 529.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

