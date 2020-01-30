Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 1,450 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Leatt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

