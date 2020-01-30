Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Lifted by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Leidos stock opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.57. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $104.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.