Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.