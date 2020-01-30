Liquidity Services (LQDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at $-0.14–0.06 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $191.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.01.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

