Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $433.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.20.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

