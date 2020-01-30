LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) versus bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Head to Head Comparison

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LogicBio Therapeutics and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 bluebird bio 0 6 12 0 2.67

LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.09%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $134.99, indicating a potential upside of 63.00%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.62 million ($3.04) -3.26 bluebird bio $54.58 million 83.96 -$555.63 million ($10.68) -7.75

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -52.99% -48.49% bluebird bio -1,326.56% -42.29% -34.48%

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

