LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $66.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of LYFT to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $415,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,701,812.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in LYFT by 4,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 335,339 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 451.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 275,521 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

