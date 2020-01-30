Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of M stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,810,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after buying an additional 528,902 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

