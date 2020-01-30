Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.