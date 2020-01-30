MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNKD. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.30. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 86.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MannKind by 28.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

