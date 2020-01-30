Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,171.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,216.47.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel will post 40.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,170.60, for a total value of $292,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,099 shares in the company, valued at $106,640,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total transaction of $91,588.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,161,077.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,087 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.