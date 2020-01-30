Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 2.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Marriott International stock opened at $142.61 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.