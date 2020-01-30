MAXIMUS (MMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect MAXIMUS to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. MAXIMUS has set its FY20 guidance at $3.95-4.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MAXIMUS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MMS opened at $73.49 on Thursday. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

