MC Mining (LON:MCM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MCM stock opened at GBX 25.80 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. MC Mining has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 62.75 ($0.83). The stock has a market cap of $36.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.50.

Get MC Mining alerts:

About MC Mining

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.