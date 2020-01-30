McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Down 6%

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.41, 304,435 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 318,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a market cap of $560.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.24 million. Research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

