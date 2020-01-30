Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $88.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. Medpace has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.14 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Medpace by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

