Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, approximately 340 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

Meggitt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

