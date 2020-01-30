Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

MESA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,348,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 510,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

