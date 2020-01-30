Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG)’s stock price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 447,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 185,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

