Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stake Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the second quarter valued at $1,088,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 47.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 352,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 113,602 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.