MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MetroCity Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million $44.72 million 9.51 MetroCity Bankshares Competitors $1.50 billion $281.18 million 8.10

MetroCity Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MetroCity Bankshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 MetroCity Bankshares Competitors 3528 8735 6007 365 2.17

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.16%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 219.44%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares Competitors 22.12% 10.56% 1.19%

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 30.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares rivals beat MetroCity Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

