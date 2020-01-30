MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.01

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

