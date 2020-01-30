Miton Global Opportunities (LON:MIGO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 282.37 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.71), 4,249 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 45,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 15.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 million and a PE ratio of -283.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.18.

In other news, insider Michael C. Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £27,700 ($36,437.78).

Miton Global Opportunities Company Profile (LON:MIGO)

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

