Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 44556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 313.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.