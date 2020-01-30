Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MNRO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Monro has a one year low of $63.86 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Monro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Monro by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monro by 1,259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,535 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

