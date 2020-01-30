Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $259.45

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $259.45 and last traded at $259.21, with a volume of 7624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

