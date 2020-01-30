Morgan Stanley Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $300.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.83 and a 200-day moving average of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,116. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.