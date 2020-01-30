Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.78

Press coverage about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Motorola Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Motorola Solutions’ analysis:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.42 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

