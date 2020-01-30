MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to post sales of $390.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.82 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $361.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of MSA opened at $138.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $178,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

