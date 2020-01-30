NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 841,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 45.71% of NANO DIMENSION/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

