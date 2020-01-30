Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) Insider Purchases A$40,800.00 in Stock

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Naos Emerging Opportunities alerts:

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sebastian Evans purchased 63,000 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,260.00 ($45,574.47).

On Monday, January 13th, Sebastian Evans purchased 720 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$64.08 ($45.45).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sebastian Evans purchased 4,340 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$381.92 ($270.87).

On Monday, December 30th, Sebastian Evans acquired 47,377 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$4,169.18 ($2,956.86).

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sebastian Evans acquired 1,236 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$107.53 ($76.26).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sebastian Evans bought 28,204 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,425.54 ($1,720.24).

ASX:NCC opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Thursday. Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of A$1.18 ($0.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.04.

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Naos Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naos Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.