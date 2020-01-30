Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) Insider Sebastian Evans Purchases 63,000 Shares

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,260.00 ($45,574.47).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Sebastian Evans purchased 40,000 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).

On Monday, January 13th, Sebastian Evans purchased 720 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$64.08 ($45.45).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sebastian Evans acquired 4,340 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$381.92 ($270.87).

On Monday, December 30th, Sebastian Evans acquired 47,377 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,169.18 ($2,956.86).

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sebastian Evans bought 1,236 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$107.53 ($76.26).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sebastian Evans bought 28,204 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$2,425.54 ($1,720.24).

Shares of NCC stock opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Thursday. Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of A$1.18 ($0.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52.

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

