National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Get National Bank alerts:

NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. National Bank has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Bank by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.