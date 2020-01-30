Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

NGVC stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $237.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

